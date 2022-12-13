Thunder Ridge dominates Skyline 70-50 to stay unbeaten at 8-0

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans remain unbeaten roughly one month into the season, as the Titans took down the Skyline Grizzlies 70-50 Tuesday night.

Aspen Caldwell spearheaded Thunder Ridge to the big lead at halftime, scoring 19 of the team's 39 points, putting the Titans ahead 39-19.

That margin stayed the same throughout the second half, with the Titans getting the victory.

Next up, Thunder Ridge hosts Hillcrest Thursday night while Skyline travels to Sugar-Salem Friday night. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.