Rigby pulls off double-digit win at Bonneville, taking down the Bees 65-55

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans improved to 9-2 on the season Tuesday night, taking down the Bonneville Bees 65-55 in what was a close matchup for most of the game.

Rigby led 33-29 at halftime, then scored the first two buckets of the second half to extend the lead to eight.

Bonneville continued to fight back, but the Trojans ultimately won by 10.

Next up, Rigby faces Madison Thursday night in Rexburg while Bonneville travels to Shelley. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.