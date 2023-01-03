Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
January 3, 2023 9:50 PM
Published 9:52 PM

Rigby pulls off double-digit win at Bonneville, taking down the Bees 65-55

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans improved to 9-2 on the season Tuesday night, taking down the Bonneville Bees 65-55 in what was a close matchup for most of the game.

Rigby led 33-29 at halftime, then scored the first two buckets of the second half to extend the lead to eight.

Bonneville continued to fight back, but the Trojans ultimately won by 10.

Next up, Rigby faces Madison Thursday night in Rexburg while Bonneville travels to Shelley. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content