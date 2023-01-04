Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 9:26 PM
Published 9:29 PM

Rigby doubles up Highland to improve to 13-2 with a 66-33 victory

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans remained red hot Wednesday night on home court, dominating the Highland Rams for a 66-33 win.

The Trojans took control from the get-go and led 36-19 at halftime.

Kambree Barber started the second half with a three-pointer, and Rigby continued to run away with it from there, winning by 33 points.

Next up, Rigby hosts Madison Friday night while Highland battles Preston. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content