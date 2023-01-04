Rigby doubles up Highland to improve to 13-2 with a 66-33 victory

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans remained red hot Wednesday night on home court, dominating the Highland Rams for a 66-33 win.

The Trojans took control from the get-go and led 36-19 at halftime.

Kambree Barber started the second half with a three-pointer, and Rigby continued to run away with it from there, winning by 33 points.

Next up, Rigby hosts Madison Friday night while Highland battles Preston. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.