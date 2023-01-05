Hillcrest takes care of Skyline on home court, improves to 9-0 with 76-51 win

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights continue to win, and Hillcrest won convincingly Thursday night over the Skyline Grizzlies 76-51.

With a nine-point lead after the first quarter, the Knights tacked on more points to the lead on buckets from Kobe Kesler, Gavin Hepworth and Titan Larsen.

From there, Hillcrest kept stretching the advantage for a 25-point win.

Next up, Hillcrest travels to Thunder Ridge Saturday night while Skyline hosts Madison. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.