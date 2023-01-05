Spud Kings fall short against the Mustangs, losing their third straight game 4-3

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In a good battle to start a three-game weekend series, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings couldn't tame the Ogden Mustangs in a 4-3 loss at Hero Arena Thursday night.

Ogden started the scoring early on an Andrew Alonzo goal, but a George Goodwin power play tally knotted the game at 1-1. Before the end of the first period, though, Jackson Ferry gave the Mustangs a 2-1 lead.

Mustangs won the second period 2-1 as well for a 4-2 lead. Despite Jack O'Rourke's second goal of the game in the third, the Spud Kings ultimately fell 4-3.

Next up, the Spuds host the Provo Predators Friday night and face the Ogden Mustangs once again Saturday. Both games begin at 7:05 p.m.