Kenyon Sadiq named Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - He's an Oregon football commit, a Sports Line Athlete of the Week, and now, the Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year. Gatorade announced Friday morning Skyline wideout Kenyon Sadiq won the prestigious honor in the state.

Sadiq racked an incredible 62 catches for 1,303 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns this season, helping the Grizz win their third straight 4A state championship.

In the semifinal and championship games alone, the future Duck recorded 376 receiving yards and scored seven touchdowns.

Kenny is the first Skyline football player to win the award and the first East Idaho player to earn the honor since Highland's Tommy Togiai in the 2017-18 school year.

Sadiq is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award.