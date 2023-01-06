Spud Kings end losing streak with 8-goal outburst against Provo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Eight was the lucky number for the Idaho Falls Spud Kings Friday night, as the Spuds picked up their eighth win of the season with an 8-3 victory against the Provo Predators.

Jackson Howell led the way on the scoresheet with a hat trick, and George Goodwin scored twice while recording two assists.

Spud Kings led 3-2 after the first period, then outscored the Predators 5-1 from there.

Next up, the Spud Kings wrap up their weekend series with another matchup against the Ogden Mustangs Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.