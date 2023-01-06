Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 10:19 PM
Published 10:21 PM

Spud Kings end losing streak with 8-goal outburst against Provo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Eight was the lucky number for the Idaho Falls Spud Kings Friday night, as the Spuds picked up their eighth win of the season with an 8-3 victory against the Provo Predators.

Jackson Howell led the way on the scoresheet with a hat trick, and George Goodwin scored twice while recording two assists.

Spud Kings led 3-2 after the first period, then outscored the Predators 5-1 from there.

Next up, the Spud Kings wrap up their weekend series with another matchup against the Ogden Mustangs Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content