today at 10:15 PM
Published 10:17 PM

Sugar-Salem tops Shelley 49-44 in a rivalry matchup on the road

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers were victorious in a rivalry battle Tuesday night, taking down the Shelley Russets 49-44.

Sugar got the lead early thanks to a pair of baskets from Zac Dougherty, going on an early run.

Shelley kept fighting though as the game went back-and-forth, but in the end, it was the Diggers that came out on top by five points.

Next up, Sugar-Salem hosts Bear Lake Wednesday night while Shelley travels to Idaho Falls. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

