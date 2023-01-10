Three East Idaho teams hold top spot in first Girls Basketball Media Polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thunder Ridge, Shelley and Rockland each lead in their respective polls, the first girls basketball media rankings of the season.

The Titans are a perfect 14-0 entering Tuesday's games at the top of 5A. Plus, Shelley leads 4A with a 13-1 record and 10 of 12 first-place votes. In 1AD2, Rockland is 13-3 and in front while trying to defend its state title.

Pocatello, Snake River, and Teton are among 12 East Idaho teams that made the initial media polls.