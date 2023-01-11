Hillcrest dominates from 2nd quarter onward in 81-69 win over Rigby

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - After Rigby led by six points through one quarter, the Hillcrest Knights took control in the Dungeon Wednesday night, winning 81-69.

Hillcrest took the lead by halftime thanks to 24 second quarter points, and the Knights ran away with it from there.

For the Knights, they improve to 11-0, and it's their 35th straight win going back to December 2021.

Next up, Hillcrest travels to Blackfoot Friday night while Rigby heads to Skyline. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.