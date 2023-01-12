Pink Night returns to Thunder Ridge High School Friday night

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The 5th annual Pink Night takes over Thunder Ridge High School Friday night, as the annual tradition of supporting community members effected by cancer continues in 2023.

This year's event will support 1-year-old Ivy Banks and her family. Ivy has a rare brain tumor, and she has undergone three rounds of chemo as well as multiple surgeries so far. Her next scheduled surgery is on Friday, the same day as Pink Night.

A silent auction will be held starting at 6:00 p.m., and all of the proceeds will go to Ivy and her family. There will be approximately 100 items up for bidding, including a great late addition, a Jaycee Carroll Utah State jersey.

The freshman and JV games also begin at 6:00 p.m., and the varsity contest against Bonneville follows at 7:30 p.m.

You can bid on items in-person or online at thunderpinknight.com.