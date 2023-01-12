Spud Kings dominate Eagles 6-2 to win their third straight game

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thursday night, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings extended their first win streak in team history to three games in dominating fashion, defeating Northern Colorado Eagles 6-2.

It was an all-out team effort in the victory, as six different Spud Kings scored Idaho Falls' six goals, which included Noel Klassen's first USPHL goal and a highlight reel tally from George Goodwin.

SJ LeComte tacked on a goal and two assists as well, and Colin Rowbotham made 28 saves while recording a helper of his own.

Next up, game two of the Spud Kings' weekend series against the Eagles is Friday night at 7:05 p.m.