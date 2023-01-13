Spud Kings win streak ends with 2-1 loss in first OT game in Mountain America Center history

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In a hard fought battle with the Northern Colorado Eagles Friday night, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings fell 2-1 in overtime on an Xavier Fortin game-winning goal.

The Eagles scored the lone goal in the first on a bad bounce off the boards in the Spud Kings, leading to an open net chance that Alexandre Bedard buried for Northern Colorado.

Idaho Falls responded in the final seconds of the second period when Justin Davis tallied a power play goal, but in the first overtime game in Mountain America Center history, Fortin scored the winner for the Eagles.

Next up, the weekend rubber match between the two teams is set for Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. in front of another sellout crowd.