Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 5:24 PM
Published 6:09 PM

Thunder Ridge, Shelley, Rockland continue to lead in latest girls basketball media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans, Shelley Russets, and Rockland Bulldogs continue to win, maintaining their first place positions in their respective media polls this week.

Also notable in the polls, the Snake River Panthers rose to second place just behind the first place Parma Panthers in 3A.

In 2A, Soda Springs gained second place while North Fremont and Ririe rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content