Thunder Ridge, Shelley, Rockland continue to lead in latest girls basketball media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans, Shelley Russets, and Rockland Bulldogs continue to win, maintaining their first place positions in their respective media polls this week.

Also notable in the polls, the Snake River Panthers rose to second place just behind the first place Parma Panthers in 3A.

In 2A, Soda Springs gained second place while North Fremont and Ririe rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth.