Madison ends Hillcrest’s 37-game win streak with 81-67 victory

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - In dominating fashion Thursday night, the Madison Bobcats handed the Hillcrest Knights their first loss since Dec. 2021, winning 81-67 on home court.

Right from the get-go, the Bobcats were hungry for the upset. Camryn Allred hit back-to-back threes to jumpstart Madison while Berrett Wilson went to work with multiple baskets in the paint.

Up eight after one quarter and up 16 at halftime, Madison held the lead throughout for the double-digit victory, ending Hillcrest's incredible 37-game win streak.

Next up, Madison travels to Bonneville Saturday while Hillcrest heads to Shelley. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.