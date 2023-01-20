Spud Kings score 11 goals for 11-6 win over the Rock Springs Prospectors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - You get a goal! You get a goals! Everybody gets a goal! Friday night, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings and Rock Springs Prospectors combined for 17 goals, with the Spuds scoring the victory 11-6.

11 was the magic number for Idaho Falls in this one. In addition to the 11 goals, the Spud Kings picked up their 11th win of the season, which was their 8th on home ice.

Justin Davis tallied a hat trick while seven of his teammates also found the back of the net.

Next up, the Spud Kings take on the Vernal Oilers Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. in front of another sellout crowd inside Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center.