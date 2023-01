IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After Hillcrest's first loss since Dec. 2021 last week, the 17-0 Pocatello Thunder barely took the lead in 4A this week, leading the Knights by just one point.

Poky faces Madison Friday night in The Pit, the same team that Hillcrest lost to a week ago.

The Rockland Bulldogs, meanwhile, continue to lead in 1AD2, earning all 11 first-place votes this week.