Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
January 26, 2023 9:48 PM
Published 9:49 PM

Thunder Ridge completes perfect regular season with 64-45 victory over Rigby

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans enter the 5A High Country tournament as the top seed with a perfect 21-0 record after a 64-45 defeat of the Rigby Trojans on senior night Thursday.

On a team comprised of seven seniors, many of them stepped up big time in this one for Thunder, including Aspen Caldwell and the Stenquist sisters, Kennedy and Carly.

They dominated on the floor to score a 19-point victory over Rigby, their second victory over the Trojans in two weeks.

Next up, the 5A High Country tournament begins next week for both Thunder Ridge and Rigby.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content