Spud Kings win third straight game, take down Provo Predators 4-1

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Spud Kings have now won three consecutive games and six of their last eight. That comes after a 4-1 win over the Provo Predators Friday night, their fourth straight win against Provo.

Justin Davis stayed red-hot for Idaho Falls with two more goals, which gives him 10 points in just the last three games.

Jackson Howell and Jack O'Rourke also found the back of the net for the Spuds in the three-goal victory.

Next up, game two of the weekend series with Provo is set for 7:05 p.m. Saturday night.