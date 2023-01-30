Pair of wins against Provo extend Spud Kings’ team record win streak to 4 games

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The red-hot Idaho Falls Spud Kings continue to win, racking up two more victories over the weekend against the Provo Predators on home ice.

The Spuds won in similar fashion on both Friday and Saturday night, playing solid defense, getting excellent goaltending, and scoring just enough to keep the Preds out of each contest.

Idaho Falls tallied four goals in each game to win 4-1 and 4-2, respectively. Justin Davis scored two goals Friday night while SJ LeComte found the back of the net twice on Saturday.

The Spud Kings' final contest in a 21-game home stand will be Sat. Feb, 4th against the Ogden Mustangs at 7:05 p.m. Three more games at Hero Arena remain after that one before the regular season concludes.