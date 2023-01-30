Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 9:45 PM
Published 9:46 PM

Ririe cruises through first round of Nuclear Conference tournament, defeats Salmon 54-32

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - The six-time defending district champion Ririe Bulldogs got off to a good start in this year's Nuclear Conference tournament Monday with a 54-32 win against Salmon.

Ririe was off and running right from the tip, going on a 9-0 run early to force a Salmon timeout.

From there, the Bulldogs continued to run away with the lead, eventually winning by 22 points.

Next up, Ririe hosts the winner of Tuesday's Firth/North Fremont matchup on Thursday at 7:00 p.m., while Salmon travels to West Jefferson Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. for an elimination game.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content