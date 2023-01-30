Skip to Content
Spud Kings sign 4 players to NCDC tenders for 2023-24 season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As the inaugural season of Spud Kings hockey rolls on, the team is already preparing for its jump to the NCDC division from the Premier division next season by signing its first players to NCDC tenders.

Idaho Falls announced three signings on Saturday, which included forwards Cai Robinson and Nikita Soloviev as well as defenseman Bradley Boniface.

Additionally, the Spud Kings added goalie Michael Polston Monday afternoon.

The team also said four current players on the team have also signed NCDC tenders, but those signings will not be announced until the end of this season.

