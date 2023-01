IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans, Snake River Panthers, and Rockland Bulldogs lead their respective media polls as the district tournament play begins.

At a perfect 21-0 this season, the Titans top 5A, while Rockland, who has also led 1AD2 all season, is 18-3 at the top of its class.

As for Snake River, the Panthers take over the top spot from Parma with the final media polls set for next week.