Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 5:21 PM
Published 5:23 PM

Madison uses incredible fourth quarter to defeat Highland 47-39

NFHS Network

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Down five points entering the fourth quarter, the red hot Madison Bobcats played maybe their best quarter of the season to defeat the Highland Rams 47-39 for their ninth straight victory.

Madison went on a 14-1 run from the start of the quarter to the end of the game, erasing the deficit and playing stingy defense to pick up the win.

Next up, Madison hosts Thunder Ridge Friday night while Highland travels to Rigby. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content