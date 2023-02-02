Madison uses incredible fourth quarter to defeat Highland 47-39

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Down five points entering the fourth quarter, the red hot Madison Bobcats played maybe their best quarter of the season to defeat the Highland Rams 47-39 for their ninth straight victory.

Madison went on a 14-1 run from the start of the quarter to the end of the game, erasing the deficit and playing stingy defense to pick up the win.

Next up, Madison hosts Thunder Ridge Friday night while Highland travels to Rigby. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.