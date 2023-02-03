Skip to Content
Published 6:31 PM
After a hot month of January, Spud Kings gear up to face Ogden Saturday night

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In front of another expected sellout crowd, the red hot Idaho Falls Spud Kings are set to face the Ogden Mustangs Saturday night to open the month of February.

The Spuds went 7-2-1-0 in January, which included a four-game win streak to end the month.

Idaho Falls faces an Ogden team Saturday that it defeated nearly a month ago 6-3 in their last meeting after consecutive losses to the Mustangs.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., and it will be the last home game at Hero Arena for the Spud Kings for two weeks.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

