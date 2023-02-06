Skip to Content
today at 9:31 PM
Published 9:32 PM

Sugar-Salem completes 14-point comeback, will return to states to defend its 3A title

Eric Moon KIFI

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - Down 15-1 to start the 3A District 6 championship game, the defending state champion Sugar-Salem Diggers chipped away at the deficit to pull off a comeback victory 48-46 against the Teton Timberwolves to win the district.

Teton came out on fire off the tip, scoring early and playing great defense to stymie the Diggers.

However, Sugar-Salem scored a pair of key baskets late in the first quarter to gain some momentum, and the Diggers built it from there to eventually complete the comeback win.

Next up, Sugar-Salem heads to the 3A state tournament to defend their title beginning Thursday, Feb. 16th, while Teton faces Marsh Valley in a Regional Play-in game this coming Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Skyline High School.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

