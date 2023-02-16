Madison wins 14th straight game, advances to 5A High Country championship

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The red-hot Madison Bobcats will play for a district title Tuesday night after dominating the Highland Rams 52-37 on home court.

Madison stormed out of the gates quickly, going on a 7-0 run to start the game.

Highland closed the deficit, but the Bobcats pulled away in the second half to pick up a 15-point win.

Next up, Madison hosts the winner of Saturday's Highland-Rigby elimination game Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.