Three local boys hoops teams lead final boys basketball media polls this season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In the final boys basketball media polls of the season, Hillcrest, Sugar-Salem, and Rockland all lead their respective polls.

The 21-1 Hillcrest Knights are a win away from states and face the fifth-ranked Blackfoot Broncos in the 4A High Country championship Thursday.

Sugar-Salem won its district Monday night, as the Diggers took down Teton 66-55 to punch their ticket to states.

Rockland can take its district crown Wednesday night when the Bulldogs host Watersprings in the Rocky Mountain conference championship.