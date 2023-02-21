Skip to Content
Three local boys hoops teams lead final boys basketball media polls this season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In the final boys basketball media polls of the season, Hillcrest, Sugar-Salem, and Rockland all lead their respective polls.

The 21-1 Hillcrest Knights are a win away from states and face the fifth-ranked Blackfoot Broncos in the 4A High Country championship Thursday.

Sugar-Salem won its district Monday night, as the Diggers took down Teton 66-55 to punch their ticket to states.

Rockland can take its district crown Wednesday night when the Bulldogs host Watersprings in the Rocky Mountain conference championship.

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

