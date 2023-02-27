Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 2:48 PM
Published 3:41 PM

Highland takes home first at Varsity Cheer Nationals

ANAHEIM, California (KIFI) – In their first ever time at Varsity Cheer Nationals, the Highland High School Cheer Team took first place in the Cheer Show and Pom competition.

Eastern Idaho teams seemed to dominate the competition with Bonneville High School taking home second place in Pom and Blackfoot High School taking third.

These girls competed against schools from Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona and even Texas.

On Feb. 10, Highland took home first place in the State Competition Division 5A in Boise. Nationals took place in Anaheim, California on Feb. 25.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a reporter and weekend anchor for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content