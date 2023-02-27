Highland takes home first at Varsity Cheer Nationals

ANAHEIM, California (KIFI) – In their first ever time at Varsity Cheer Nationals, the Highland High School Cheer Team took first place in the Cheer Show and Pom competition.

Eastern Idaho teams seemed to dominate the competition with Bonneville High School taking home second place in Pom and Blackfoot High School taking third.

These girls competed against schools from Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona and even Texas.

On Feb. 10, Highland took home first place in the State Competition Division 5A in Boise. Nationals took place in Anaheim, California on Feb. 25.