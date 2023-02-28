Skip to Content
today at 5:08 PM
Published 6:39 PM

Idaho Statewide All-Star rosters revealed, featuring a plethora of local players

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - 10 local boys and girls basketball players and five alternates will head north for the Idaho statewide senior-only all-star games next month.

The boys game features Hillcrest's Kobe Kesler, Blackfoot's Javonte King, and three other players along with three alternates.

On the girls side, Thunder Ridge's Aspen Caldwell and Marley Spencer are All Stars along with three other players and two alternates.

The Idaho statewide All-Star games are March 25th at North Idaho College.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

