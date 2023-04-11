Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
Published 9:56 PM

Rigby tops Thunder Ridge 11-9 on the road in a Tuesday slugfest

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Offense was the name of the game in Ammon Tuesday, as the Rigby Trojans came out on top against the Thunder Ridge Titans in an 11-9 slugfest.

Rigby started out the game with a four-run first inning to take the lead. This one went back and forth, though, as Thunder Ridge responded with a run in its first at-bat.

However, the Trojans never lost their lead, eventually winning by a pair.

Next up, Rigby battles Skyline in a road doubleheader Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. while Thunder Ridge faces Madison in a twin billing at Shelley starting at noon.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content