Rigby tops Thunder Ridge 11-9 on the road in a Tuesday slugfest

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Offense was the name of the game in Ammon Tuesday, as the Rigby Trojans came out on top against the Thunder Ridge Titans in an 11-9 slugfest.

Rigby started out the game with a four-run first inning to take the lead. This one went back and forth, though, as Thunder Ridge responded with a run in its first at-bat.

However, the Trojans never lost their lead, eventually winning by a pair.

Next up, Rigby battles Skyline in a road doubleheader Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. while Thunder Ridge faces Madison in a twin billing at Shelley starting at noon.