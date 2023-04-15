Bonneville trounces Idaho Falls 14-2, then snow halts game two of a doubleheader

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Before snow made its re-appearance at Melaleuca Field Friday night, Bonneville and Idaho Falls played a close to a game and a half in their doubleheader battle.

Game one was a tight matchup tied 2-2 going into the sixth inning, but that's when the Bees exploded for 12 runs in the frame, eventually winning 14-2.

Snow began to fall in the second inning of game two. At that point, the Tigers put up a three-spot to take a 3-0 lead after two innings.

Following the second Bonneville at-bat of the third inning, game two was stopped and ultimately suspended. It will be completed at a later date.