Bonneville bats light up the scoreboard in a 15-8 win over Skyline

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Tuesday afternoon, the Bonneville Bees enacted revenge for a 10-2 loss to the Skyline Grizzlies earlier this season, as the Bees stung the Grizz for a 15-8 victory.

Bonneville jumped out to an early lead, stretching it out in the third inning on an RJ Woods two-run double and a Jacob Perez sacrifice fly to take a 4-0 lead.

The Bees continued to expand that advantage on their way to a seven-run win.

Next up, Bonneville travels to Shelley Thursday at 4:00 p.m. while Skyline heads to Hillcrest for a doubleheader Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.