Idaho Falls and Blackfoot battle twice, split Thursday doubleheader

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Tigers and Blackfoot Broncos faced off in two good games Thursday afternoon, ultimately splitting a doubleheader in Blackfoot. The Broncos took game one 3-0, and the Tigers won game two 4-3.

Every run in game one was scored in the first two innings, and Blackfoot's three runs were more than enough run support for Dax Whitney on the bump. He tossed a complete game two-hit shutout, striking out 14 Tigers for the win.

Game two was tight the whole way, going to the seventh inning tied at three. Then, Dillon Ball hit a one-out RBI double to give Idaho Falls the edge it needed for a 4-3 victory.

Next up, the two teams are scheduled to square off again Friday at Melaleuca Field starting at 4:00 p.m.