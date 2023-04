POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The spring season is winding down for the Idaho State Bengals as the team continues to prep for Saturday's Spring Showcase.

Under first-year head coach Cody Hawkins, the Bengals have been practicing since mid-March, and they have been ramping up their intensity in anticipation of the Showcase.

Kickoff Saturday is set for 1:00 p.m. on the practice field outside of Holt Arena.