Thunder Ridge defeats Highland 4-3 to force second district title game Wednesday in Ammon

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans have forced another 5A High Country championship game, this time on home field, as the Titans edged out the Highland Rams 4-3 in Pocatello to keep their hopes for a district title alive.

Every run in the game was scored in the fourth inning, with both teams putting up crooked numbers. Thunder, though, tallied the bigger number to take a 4-3 lead.

Throughout the rest of the game, before and after the fourth inning, pitching showed up for both teams, especially from the Titans' Kolby Landon. He got the win with a six-inning, seven strikeout performance.

Next up, the Titans and Rams square off at Thunder Ridge to determine the 5A High Country champion Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.