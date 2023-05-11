Skip to Content
today at 10:03 PM
Bonneville defeats Blackfoot 6-5 to win fifth straight district championship

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Bees pulled off a district five-peat Thursday in a thriller, taking a series-deciding Game 3 against the Blackfoot Broncos 6-5.

Bonneville jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two-and-a-half innings, but Blackfoot would mount a comeback, tying the game at five by the end of the fifth inning.

Then, with two outs in the top of the seventh, Greyson Martin scored Ty Martinson on a go-ahead RBI single to give his team a 6-5 lead that they would keep to win the district.

Next up, both Bonneville and Blackfoot will head to the 4A state tournament next week in Twin Falls.

