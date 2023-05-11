Skip to Content
Pocatello stays unbeaten, wins 4A South East Idaho championship to advance to states

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Thunder are an unbelievable 26-0, and win number 26 was a big one, as Poky defeated the Century Diamondbacks Thursday to claim the 4A South East Idaho Championship and advance to states.

The Thunder struck first in the third inning with a three-run frame. Pocatello continued adding to that advantage the rest of the way.

That was more than enough run support for Miah Lusk, who tossed a complete game two-hit shutout in the 6-0 victory.

Next up, Pocatello advances to next week's 4A state tournament in Twin Falls.

Eric Moon

