today at 9:45 PM
Published 9:47 PM

Snake River wins 14-12 slugfest against Teton to reach 3A state play-in game

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Snake River Panthers kept their season alive against the Teton Timberwolves Thursday, holding on for a 14-12 win in a regional play-in game.

Snake River took a huge lead early, scoring eight runs in the first inning, and the Panthers would never give up that advantage.

However, Teton did make a big comeback in the seventh inning. the Timberwolves scored five runs in the frame, falling just short of tying the score.

Next up, Snake River heads to Minico Saturday for the 3A state play-in game at 1:00 p.m. against McCall-Donnelly.

