Six Skyline athletes sign to play college sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a big day at Skyline High School Monday, as six star athletes all signed their letters of intent together to play college sports.

Four of six commits are football players. Running back Abrahn Silverio is heading south to Idaho State, defensive back Ian Galbreaith is going north to Montana Tech, quarterback Lachlan Haacke signed with Southern Virginia, and defensive lineman Avery Bright is off to the College of Wooster in Ohio.

Trey Olson also signed for baseball at Utah State Eastern, and Gavin Dustin will swim for the Air Force Academy.

Congratulations to all six athletes, and good luck on your next chapters!