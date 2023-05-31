Chukars win first two games of a six-game set against Grand Junction

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars won two games in two different ways Wednesday, sweeping the Grand Junction Jackalopes 3-1 and 12-8 in a doubleheader to begin their six-game set with Grand Junction.

Game one of the twin billing was highlighted by solid pitching and defense, with the Chukars putting across three runs in the middle innings to score their first home victory of the season.

In a completely different contest, the crooked number dominated game two. Idaho Falls scored four in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead, but Grand Junction responded immediately with a seven-run second inning.

The difference in that one, though, was a six-run fifth inning for the Chuks, and Idaho Falls went on to win a seven-inning slugfest 12-8.

Next up, game three of the six-game set between the Chukars and the 2022 Pioneer League champions is Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.