Bandits win first game, Runnin’ Rebels drop two on first day of Bandits Invitational

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The first Bandits Invitational began Thursday in Idaho Falls, featuring six American Legion teams, including the Idaho Falls Bandits and the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels.

The Bandits got off to a good start in their home ballpark, dominating RA Academy 11-0 for their first win of the tourney. They'll play two games Friday against Idaho Prospect Baseball and the Cheyenne Sixers.

IPB and Cheyenne were the opponents, meanwhile, for the Runnin' Rebels on Thursday, but Pocatello dropped both games, falling 8-7 to IPB and 4-1 to the Sixers. Pocatello faces the Billings Royals on Friday.

The first Battle at the Falls runs through Sunday, with games being played at Melaleuca Field and Bonneville High School.