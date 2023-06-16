Bandits continue 4th of July tradition with Independence Day game in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With the Idaho Falls Chukars on the road on Independence Day, the Idaho Falls Bandits are stepping up to continue a long-standing tradition of baseball on the 4th of July.

The Bandits will face the Upper Valley Bulldogs on Independence Day at Melaleuca Field with first pitch at 2:00 p.m.

This game continues the tradition of holiday baseball in Idaho Falls, as the Bandits step in for the Chukars just like they did in 2020.

Tickets are available, and there is a cap of 750 for this nine-inning game. Preordered tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for kids, with tickets at the gate on game day costing $8.