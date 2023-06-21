Spud Kings introduce King Tot on Potato Night, but Chukars fall to Paddleheads 14-7

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Potato Night at Melaleuca Field, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings introduced their new mascot, King Tot.

King Tot will be at all Spud Kings home game starting with the 2023-24 season, which begins in the Fall.

On the field, however, the Idaho Falls Chukars couldn't pick up a win against the league-leading Missoula Paddleheads, falling 14-7 for the second consecutive night.

Even though Idaho Falls erased an early 2-0 deficit, Missoula scored a whopping 10 runs in the sixth inning to emphatically take the lead.

Next up for the Chuks, their series finale at home against the Paddleheads is Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.