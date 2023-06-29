Pocatello Boarding School co-founder and owner competing for chance to skate with Tony Hawk

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Boarding School co-founder and owner Rudie Aguiar is competing for the opportunity of a lifetime, a chance to skate with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

Aguiar is in the quarterfinals of the Skatepark Hero competition through The Skatepark project that is run by Hawk. The winner gets $10,000 and a skate session with the legend himself.

It's an opportunity that Aguiar has earned entirely through his work creating and running the Pocatello Boarding School as well as the support of the community.

Voting in the quarterfinal round runs through July 6th at 8:00 p.m. MT. You can vote for Rudie at this link.