Spud Kings unveil 2023-24 Home Schedule

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Spud Kings revealed their 2023-24 Mountain America Center schedule Monday, with their first home game set for Oct. 7 against the Rock Springs Grizzlies.

The 25-game home slate runs from Oct. 7 to Mar. 9, featuring five games each against all five of their NCDC West Division opponents.

November and February, in particular, will be busy months at the MAC. The Spuds play six times at home in November and seven times in February.

You can view the full home schedule here.