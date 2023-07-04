Skip to Content
Local Sports

Bandits win an Independence Day thriller 8-7 on a Conner Hall walkoff RBI single

By
today at 6:03 PM
Published 6:38 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On this 4th of July, Conner Hall was the hero for the Idaho Falls Bandits, as his walkoff RBI single led to a thrilling 8-7 victory over the Upper Valley Bulldogs.

The Bandits jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but in a back-and-forth battle, the Bulldogs scored six unanswered runs to take a 6-5 advantage.

Entering the top of the ninth tied 6-6, Aaron Archibald knocked in the go-ahead run for Upper Valley with an RBI single, making it 7-6 Bulldogs with three outs to get.

However, Idaho Falls had a comeback in store. The Bandits loaded the bases and tied the game with a bases-loaded walk before Hall called game with his walkoff RBI single.

Next up, the Bandits head south for a tournament in Orem, UT beginning Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content