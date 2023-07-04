Bandits win an Independence Day thriller 8-7 on a Conner Hall walkoff RBI single

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On this 4th of July, Conner Hall was the hero for the Idaho Falls Bandits, as his walkoff RBI single led to a thrilling 8-7 victory over the Upper Valley Bulldogs.

The Bandits jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but in a back-and-forth battle, the Bulldogs scored six unanswered runs to take a 6-5 advantage.

Entering the top of the ninth tied 6-6, Aaron Archibald knocked in the go-ahead run for Upper Valley with an RBI single, making it 7-6 Bulldogs with three outs to get.

However, Idaho Falls had a comeback in store. The Bandits loaded the bases and tied the game with a bases-loaded walk before Hall called game with his walkoff RBI single.

Next up, the Bandits head south for a tournament in Orem, UT beginning Thursday.