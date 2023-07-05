Skip to Content
Runnin’ Rebels dominate, blowing out the Billings Royals 20-3

Eric Moon KIFI
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - From the get-go, the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels had full control against the Billings Royals Wednesday night, winning 20-3 at Halliwell Park.

JD Gunderson started the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning, followed by a Martin Serrano bases-clearing double in the second that made it 5-0 Rebels at the time.

From there, Poky continued scoring run after run, eventually tallying 20 in the victory.

Next up, the Runnin' Rebels travel to Jackson for a Thursday doubleheader against the Jackson Giants.

