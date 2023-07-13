Gate City scores a win on back-to-back nights thanks to a 13-8 victory against Logan

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A Thursday night slugfest went the way of the Gate City Grays, as they took down the Logan Royals 13-8 for their second win in as many nights at Halliwell Park.

This one went back-and-forth all night. Gate City answered a 1-0 Logan lead with a run, then a 4-1 lead with three runs to tie it again. That pattern continued up until the bottom of the fifth inning.

That's when the Grays' bats exploded for four runs in each of their final two turns at the plate, and that would be the difference in a five-run win.

Next up, Gate City travels south to face Brigham City for a doubleheader starting at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.