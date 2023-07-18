Skip to Content
Local Sports

Utah leads conference with six players on the preseason All-Pac-12 1st Team

By
today at 8:35 PM
Published 8:40 PM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) - Utah tight end Brant Kuithe headlined the six players representing the Utes on the preseason All-Pac-12 1st Team, which was announced by the conference Tuesday.

Keith, along with offensive lineman Sataoa Lame and Keaton Bills, earned spots on the offensive side of the ball. Defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, linebacker Karene Reid, and safety Cole Bishop made the defensive 1st team.

In total, the Utes had 12 players that made the preseason all-conference list.

Utah's season opener is Aug. 31 at home against Florida at 6:00 p.m. MT.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content